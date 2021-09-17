Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit

The summit was a gathering of world-renowned medical researchers and scientists to discuss experiences with treatments utilized in their countries. Dr. Patterson was one of three scientists from the United States who was invited to participate in the summit, reflecting his leadership and expertise in COVID treatment and long hauler research and development.

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today announced that Bruce Patterson, M.D., one of the candidates, attended and presented at the International COVID Summit, held in Rome, Italy from September 12-14, 2021.

The Nominating Stockholders said, “We are very proud that Dr. Bruce Patterson was invited to participate in this prestigious summit, which will hopefully lead to improved treatments for COVID-19 globally. This significant honor for Dr. Patterson is testament to his pre-eminence in his field and his work that has led to advances in detection, prognosis, and treatment of patients infected with HIV, HPV, cervical cancer, COVID-19, and other diseases. Dr. Patterson’s extensive experience overseeing the treatment of thousands of long hauler patients will be invaluable as we pursue FDA approval for Leronlimab, which will improve thousands of lives and generate significant long-term value.”

Dr. Patterson, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IncellDx, a leading biotechnology molecular diagnostics company, is a leading authority on the effects of viral pathogens on the human immune system.

