checkAd

Applied Molecular Transport Announces Upcoming Investor Events in September and October

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor events in September and October.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: SVB CyberRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event
Format: 1x1 Investor meetings
Date: September 22-23, 2021

Event: Research & Development Day
Format: Virtual meeting hosted by AMT Management with key IBD and rheumatology opinion leaders, Brian Feagan, MD and Peter Lipsky, MD
Date: October 15, 2021
Time: 8am – 11am PT

Event: Jefferies 2nd Annual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit
Format: Fireside chat with Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, and 1x1 Investor meetings
Date: October 19, 2021

Live webcasts for the company’s Research & Development Day and fireside chat at the Jefferies 2nd Annual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Chang
Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Molecular Transport Announces Upcoming Investor Events in September and October SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor events in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
LPL Financial, JFC Advisor Network Welcome Sandstone Wealth Management
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
TELUS donates 180,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for youth in need
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...