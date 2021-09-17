Verizon announces early participation results of its private exchange offers for 8 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced (i) the early participation results, as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 16, 2021 (the “Early Participation Date”), of its previously announced private offers to exchange the 8 outstanding series of notes listed in the table below and maturing from 2024 through 2026 (collectively, the “Old Notes”), in each case, for newly issued notes of Verizon due 2032 (the “New Notes”) (the “Exchange Offers”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum dated September 2, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) and (ii) the upsizing of the transactions as detailed below. In connection with the upsizing, Verizon has amended the terms of the transactions to increase the maximum aggregate principal amount of new notes that will be issued. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the transactions remain unchanged. The Offering Memorandum and the accompanying eligibility letter for the Exchange Offers constitute the “Exchange Offer Documents”.

Verizon’s obligation to accept Old Notes tendered in each of the Exchange Offers is subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offering Memorandum, including, among other things, (i) the Acceptance Priority Procedures (as described in Verizon’s press release dated September 2, 2021 announcing the Exchange Offers (the “Launch Press Release”)) and (ii) a cap on the maximum aggregate principal amount of New Notes that Verizon will issue in all of the Exchange Offers, which Verizon is hereby increasing to such amount as is necessary to enable it to accept all of the Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date (as amended, the “New Notes Cap”). Such increase in the New Notes Cap shall in no way affect the operation of the applicable Acceptance Priority Procedures.

As all conditions applicable to the Exchange Offers as of the Early Participation Date have been deemed satisfied or waived by Verizon and the Minimum Issue Requirement (as defined in the Launch Press Release) for each of the Exchange Offers has been met, Verizon expects to settle all Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date on September 20, 2021 (the “Early Settlement Date”), subject to the terms of the Exchange Offers, including the New Notes Cap. Because the aggregate principal amount of New Notes to be issued in exchange for the Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange is expected to equal the New Notes Cap, Verizon anticipates that there will be no Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Launch Press Release) with respect to the Exchange Offers, and no additional tenders of Old Notes will be accepted for purchase by Verizon in the Exchange Offers after the Early Participation Date.