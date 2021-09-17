Fredonia to Seek Shareholder Approval to Implement Amendments to CPC Escrow Agreement

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (TSXV: FRED) (the “Company” or “Fredonia”) announces that, pursuant to the amalgamation agreement between Fredonia Management Limited and the Company (formerly Richmond Road Capital Corp.) dated April 7, 2021, pursuant to which the Company completed its “qualifying transaction” under TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), and as permitted by Policy 2.4 (as amended as at January 1, 2021) (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company intends to, subject to shareholder and TSXV approval, amend the escrow term of existing CPC Escrow Agreements to 18 months, being the minimum allowable escrow period under Policy 2.4, and, if applicable, release from escrow any securities that were issued at or above $0.10 and that are held by a member of the Pro Group who is not a Principal. The Company will ask shareholders to vote on the amendments at its annual general and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on October 12, 2021.



Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined have the meaning ascribed to them in the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual or the New CPC Policy.

Amendments to the Escrow Agreement

Under the New CPC Policy, the escrow term of a CPC Escrow Agreement may be amended such that the escrow term can be reduced to not less than 18-months, with escrowed securities being released as to 25% upon completion of a qualifying transaction, and an additional 25% every six months thereafter.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) will be asked, among other matters, to pass an ordinary resolution by an affirmative vote of not less than a majority of the votes cast by disinterested Shareholders who vote in respect thereof, in person or by proxy ("Disinterested Approval"), to amend the terms of the CPC Escrow Agreement to which it is a party to reduce the length of the term of any escrow provision to the 18-month escrow term permitted by the New CPC Policy. In seeking such Disinterested Approval, the Company shall exclude all votes attached to Common Shares held by Shareholders who are parties to the CPC Escrow Agreement, as well as their Associates and Affiliates.