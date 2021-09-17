CoreCivic Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for the West Tennessee Detention Facility

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As has been previously disclosed, CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) has a direct contract with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) at the 600-bed West Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason, Tennessee that is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2021. The Company recently was provided with a definitive inmate population ramp down plan from the USMS indicating that all inmates will be transferred out of the facility by September 30, 2021. As a result, the Company does not expect the USMS to exercise its renewal option under the existing contract.

The Company has been actively marketing the facility to other government agencies, and in August 2021, the Company submitted a formal response to a government agency's request for proposal to utilize the West Tennessee Detention Facility. However, the Company can provide no assurances that it will be successful in entering into a new contract with the government agency.