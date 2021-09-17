Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Antwerp Eagle

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has taken delivery of its previously announced vessel acquisition, the M/V Antwerp Eagle.



The ship, which was acquired this past May, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co.