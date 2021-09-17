checkAd

MedX Holdings Inc. strengthens its vertical and acquires Craft Herbs LLC., a licensed hemp cultivator in South Texas

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it is acquiring Craft Herbs LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary.

Craft Herbs LLC., a Texas limited liability company, licensed to cultivate and process hemp in South Texas. Craft Herbs LLC., is focused on developing and offering proprietary hemp products including fiber, feed, fuel, bio mass and cbd. Craft Herbs LLC., was established in 2017, in preparation for the Texas Compassionate Use Program, Texas’ restrictive low THC medical marijuana program.

“The original intent for Craft Herbs was to develop several revenue generating farms for micro greens, hops, local produce and begin growing hemp and prepare for medical cannabis and full recreational regulations. We are excited to show proof of concept at the farms so we may re-apply for our Medical Cannabis Cultivation license through our sister company Craft Harvest LLC. We currently have application pending with DPS and are waiting for the application window to re-open, at that time we will re-apply and secure the next medical license in Texas,” Hans Enriquez stated.

Craft Herbs LLC., currently operates 3 facilities in South Texas each focused on different niche markets within the hemp market. The first being in San Antonio, a kitchen/ lab / micro indoor grow facility, used for isolating genetics, processing and packaging bulk hemp. The second location is a 5 acre farm located in New Braunfels, Texas currently cultivating outdoor strains that will be used for Bio Mass, extraction and CBD products. The 3rd location is an 86 acre lease on 250 acre former Pecan farm located in Laredo, Texas on the border of Mexico. The farm is currently growing and testing hemp cultivars that will be used exclusively for industrial purposes such as feed, grain, fiber and biomass.

“Bringing in Craft Herbs LLC. is a one more milestone for us again, as we continue to increase shareholder value, brand awareness and adding new capabilities and capacities to MedX soon to be Verdosa Holdings, this moves us forward in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from SEED to RETAIL. We intend on building a strong Texas hemp industry by creating the demand and also the supply. We look forward to providing many more exciting updates and milestones as we complete these strategically,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH.

About MedX Holdings Inc.:
MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

MEDH Contact:
MedX Holdings Inc.
(737) 777 0420
Info@MedXHoldings.co





