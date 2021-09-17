Dividend 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $100,100,000

The shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of DFN.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and DFN (Class A Shares).

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $100.1 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $1.5 billion.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.05 per Preferred Share to yield 5.5% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $8.15 per Class A Share to yield 14.7%.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:

Bank of Montreal Enbridge Inc. TC Energy The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corp. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. National Bank of Canada Thomson Reuters Corp. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransAlta Corporation

