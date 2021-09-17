LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Finalizes $10M of Equity Financing With GHS Investments, Retires Convertible Note

checkAd

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of their $10,000,000 financing agreement with GHS Investments.

“We are so pleased to announce the finalized terms of our previously announced letter of intent with GHS Investments to be our financing partner over the next year,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty, Inc. “The $10,000,000 drawdown provides the necessary financing for the Company to grow. This is the best possible outcome for LGBTQ Loyalty,over the next two quarters we can be secure in the knowledge that we will have the backing of a solid financing partner, allowing the Company to prioritize the retirement of our convertible notes, monetize our assets and grow revenue through future financial product revenue models currently being vetted, while we focus our efforts on continuing to create fundamental value and growth for our shareholders.”

The $10,000,000 of available equity capital from GHS Investments is effective immediately. The Company is pleased to also announce that it will retire the pending Convertible Note with Power Up Lending Group in the amount of $82,115.77 as of the close of business Sep. 17, 2021.

“As a founding board member of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, I could not be more thrilled about the stability and value this agreement provides to the Company and our shareholders,” said Larry Roan, board member and executive director of Advancing Equality Preference, Inc., LGBTQ Loyalty Holding’s wholly-owned diversity and inclusion financial product portfolio. “Now, LGBTQ Loyalty can focus on the development of our diversity and inclusion financial products that will ultimately scale our business model and vertical revenue channels.”

LGBTQ Loyalty also announces that effective Aug. 24, 2021, its S-1 filing registration with the SEC is in effect. All questions regarding the S-1 filing can be directed to IR@lgbtql.com.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli
Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings
LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com
610-246-9928

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Larry Roan
IR@lgbtql.com





