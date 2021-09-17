checkAd

Richard Reece, Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls Business to Retire

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Atlanta, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA – September 17, 2021 – Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Acuity”) announced the upcoming retirement of Richard (Ricky) K. Reece, Executive Vice President of Acuity Brands and Vice Chairman, Acuity Brands Lighting. Reece will continue in his role until November 30, 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the leadership team, and our associates, we thank Ricky for his dedication and many contributions to Acuity,” said Neil Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “We appreciate his leadership over the past 16 years and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Prior to his current role, Reece served as the Company’s President from September 2019 to February 2021 and previously as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for 14 years. During his tenure as CFO, Reece partnered closely with former Acuity Chairman and CEO, Vernon Nagel, evolving the Acuity portfolio to include smart lighting, controls, and electronics through numerous acquisitions including SensorSwitch, eldoLED, and ams OSRAM’s North American Digital Systems business and Acuity’s entry into the intelligent spaces market through the acquisition of Distech.

“It has been an honor to be part of Acuity’s transformation and growth,” said Richard Reece. “I am privileged to have played a role in growing our business and working with the most incredible talent in the industry.”

On March 1, 2021, the Company announced that Trevor S. Palmer succeeded Reece as President of the Acuity Brands lighting and lighting controls business.

About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. Through its two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG) the Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:
Chrystal Neely
chrystal.neely@acuitybrands.com

Attachment 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

Media Contact:
Chrystal Neely
chrystal.neely@acuitybrands.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Richard Reece, Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls Business to Retire Atlanta, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ATLANTA – September 17, 2021 – Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Acuity”) announced the upcoming retirement of Richard (Ricky) K. Reece, Executive Vice President of Acuity Brands and Vice Chairman, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...