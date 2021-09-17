Westport Fuel Systems Restates Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements due to Accounting Error

No impact on gross margin, net income, or the Company's statement of cash flows.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("WFS" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) announced that it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Amended Statements") and related amended and restated management's discussion and analysis. The Amended Statements were required to correct an accounting error which was identified during an internal review of one of the Company's subsidiaries' statutory financial records. All figures are expressed in millions of United States dollars.



The Company recently became aware of and corrected a non-routine intercompany inventory sale of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 which was not eliminated from reported consolidated revenue and cost of revenue. There was no impact on gross margin, net income, or the Company’s statement of cash flows.