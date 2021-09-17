OOOOO and Missguided Launch the Newest Fast Fashion Partnership in UK

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that Missguided Ltd. (“Missguided”) is the latest multinational retailer to join OOOOO’s revolutionary social e-commerce platform.

Missguided is a UK-based multi-channel retailer selling clothes aimed at 16- to 35-year-old women, as well as a recently launched menswear brand, Mennace. Missguided’s stated mission is to empower females around the world to be confident in themselves and be who they want to be. Missguided is viewed as a bold, straight-talking and forward-thinking fashion brand inspired by real life that aims to do exactly that. Every creation is informed by their customer along with global influences from social media, street style, and popular culture. The brand was founded by New York trained designer Nitin Passi and is a multi-platform company with sales throughout Europe, Australia, and North America.

Sam Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OOOOO commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Missguided to the OOOOO platform. We are focused on working with brands that consumers seek out and with our technology, help consumers see how clothes fit and look on our influencers. OOOOO is well placed to amplify fast fashion brands via our trained presenters and technological expertise. Missguided is a fantastic partner as we work to roll out the OOOOO app globally.”

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

OOOOO was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Tom Judge, Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations
604.265.0771 416.842.9003
tom@ooooo.com investors@ooooo.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

