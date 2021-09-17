checkAd

Brickell Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DYRK1A and its Role in Autoimmunity

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on DYRK1A (Dual Specificity Tyrosine-Phosphorylation-Regulated Kinase 1A), which is believed to play a key role in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Bernard Khor, M.D., Ph.D., Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason, who will discuss the latest findings on the novel target DYRK1A, its role in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and the broad therapeutic potential of restoring immune homeostasis by inhibiting DYRK1A. Dr. Khor will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Brickell’s management team will also provide a brief update on the Company’s investigational DYRK1A inhibitor platform. This includes BBI-02, which is a Phase 1-ready, potential first-in-class oral DYRK1A inhibitor with promising preclinical validation and broad potential to treat autoimmune diseases including atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other debilitating inflammatory conditions.

﻿To register for the webinar, please click here.

The webinar will be accessible via a webcast posted on the Events and Presentation page in the Investors section of Brickell’s website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. For those unable to watch this broadcasted event live, a replay will be available on the Brickell website following the event.

KOL Biography

Dr. Bernard Khor joined the Benaroya Research Institute as an Assistant Member in 2017. Dr. Khor’s laboratory is interested in identifying novel pathways that regulate tolerance and inflammation, focusing on druggable targets that are disrupted in the setting of human autoimmunity. The current emphasis is on identifying new pathways that regulate Treg differentiation and function. His group has identified DYRK1A as a novel regulator of Th17/Treg differentiation and is working to understand the mechanistic details of this regulation, as well as the translational relevance to precision medicine, for example in people with Down syndrome. Dr. Khor, received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his M.D. and Ph.D. in Immunology, from Washington University in St. Louis. He did his residency in Clinical Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital and a fellowship in Transfusion Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Subsequently, he pursued postdoctoral research with Dr. Ramnik Xavier.

