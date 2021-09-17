Progressive Reports August 2021 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.09.2021, 14:05 | 35 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 14:05 | MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for August 2021:

August (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)



2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 3,890.9 $ 3,437.7 13 % Net premiums earned $ 3,513.8 $ 3,088.9 14 % Net income (loss) $ (6.6 ) $ 487.4 (101 ) % Per share available to common shareholders $ (0.02 ) $ 0.83 (102 ) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 131.5 $ 330.9 (60 ) % Combined ratio 105.3 92.6 12.7 pts. Average equivalent common shares 584.8 587.7 0 % Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





