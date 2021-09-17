Progressive Reports August 2021 Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 17.09.2021, 14:05 | 35 | 0 |
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for August 2021:
|August
|
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$
|3,890.9
|$
|3,437.7
|13
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$
|3,513.8
|$
|3,088.9
|14
|%
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(6.6
|)
|$
|487.4
|(101
|)
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.83
|(102
|)
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$
|131.5
|$
|330.9
|(60
|)
|%
|Combined ratio
|105.3
|92.6
|12.7 pts.
|Average equivalent common shares
|584.8
|587.7
|0
|%
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0