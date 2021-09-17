Three Valley Copper Announces Application for OTCQB Listing and Adoption of Long-Term Incentive Plan

The Company has already submitted its Form 211 to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“ FINRA ”) which, if accepted, will qualify the Company’s shares to trade in the U.S. on the OTC market. The Company will also apply to the Depository Trust Company (“ DTC ”) for DTC eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company’s common shares.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“ Three Valley Copper ” or the “ Company ”) announces that it has applied for its common shares to be trading on the OTC Markets, “QB” level, a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up to date on the status of the application.

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies must be current in their financial reporting to undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company, once listed, at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. Three Valley Copper will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol “TVC”.

Adoption of Long-Term Incentive Plan

The Company also announces it has adopted the long-term incentive plan (the “LTIP”) approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Under the new LTIP, stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and stock appreciation rights may be granted to directors, officers, employees, service providers and consultants. The LTIP is intended to offer a broader range of incentives than the former stock option plan of the Company to diversify and customize the rewards for management and staff to promote long term retention.