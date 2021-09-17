Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 08 2021

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 224 076 007 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 268 191 760 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 268 067 068

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 AUGUST 2021

Total number of shares 224,076,007 Theoretical number of voting rights 268,191,760 Number of exercisable voting rights 268,067,068

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment