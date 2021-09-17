Integra Resources Closes Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing for US$17 Million

Coeur Mining, Inc., which held approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Integra prior to the Offering, exercised its participation right and has maintained its ownership of approximately 6% through the purchase of a total of 423,213 Common Shares in the Offering.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Offering, Integra issued 6,785,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), including 885,000 Common Shares issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) in connection with the Offering, at a price of US$2.55 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$17,301,750.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd., and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., PI Financial Corporation, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, iA Private Wealth Inc., and Roth Canada, ULC (collectively the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (other than from the issue and sale of the Common Shares to Coeur Mining, Inc., for which a 2.75% cash commission was paid).

The Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement on September 13, 2021 (the “Preliminary Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Company filed a final prospectus supplement (the “Final Supplement” and, together with the Preliminary Supplement, the “Supplements”) to its Base Shelf Prospectus on September 14, 2021. The Supplements were filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Supplements were also filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-242483) (the “Registration Statement”) in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.