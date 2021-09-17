checkAd

Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies to Participate at Gastech Hydrogen Conference in Dubai September 21 - 23

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies (HT), will be participating at the Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition & Conference, held September 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates.

Hydrogen Technologies will be participating at Gastech in partnership with Wales, UK based UnitBirwelco, its manufacturing and engineering partner for the patented, disruptive, zero-emission, hydrogen-based cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) boiler system.

Gastech Hydrogen is the world's first major event dedicated to positioning hydrogen as the clean energy solution, connecting policy makers, producers, consumers, scientists, and suppliers to facilitate market development. Gastech Hydrogen is co-located with Gastech, a global platform that convenes industry leaders annually in their mandate towards lower and zero carbon fuels that will play a central role in the delivery of the new energy landscape. The conference is expected to see more than 15,000 attendees and more than 2000 delegates from around the globe.

"We have had immense interest in our groundbreaking, zero-emission cleanH2steam DCC™ solution from organizations and corporations from across the Middle East and around the globe and are pleased to be represented at this premier event which will see participation from key decision makers and early adopters of hydrogen and the low carbon energy transition," said Janet Reiser, President of HT.

About Jericho Energy Ventures
Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. JEV's wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry in addition to its investment in H2U's electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyser platform. JEV also owns and operates producing oil and gas assets in the US Mid-Continent, predominantly in Oklahoma.

