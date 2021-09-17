checkAd

American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and Analysis

Autor: Accesswire
17.09.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

Rodney Campbell brings industry leading expertise to assist with the Company's Capture process and technologies in analyzing controlled feedstocks of rare earth elements (REEs)FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / American Resources …

Rodney Campbell brings industry leading expertise to assist with the Company's Capture process and technologies in analyzing controlled feedstocks of rare earth elements (REEs)

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, today announced it has engaged Rodney Campbell, President and founder of Advanced Minerals, Inc., to spearhead and assist with the collection and analysis of the Company's controlled, carbon-based REE feedstocks. Mr. Campbell will focus on refining and advancing the sampling, handling and analysis of REE feedstocks from the Company's acid mine drainage (AMD) and coal processing waste streams in conjunction with the American Resources' sponsored research partnership with Penn State University.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "As we continue to execute on our American Rare Earth business plan and commercialization of our process chain, we are encouraged by the opportunities that we are seeing to create and foster a sustainable supply chain of rare earth and critical minerals using the most environmentally safe methods ever developed. Our "Capture" technology will allow us to use solution-based innovation to offset current costs by collecting the rare earth metals as we process carbon and treat existing coal waste streams. When combined with the balance of our process chain, "Process" and "Purify", we bring a practical and comprehensive approach in creating a sustainable, domestic supply chain of these increasingly important raw materials able to be made commercial when combine with "Byproduct Economics". The engagement of Rodney, with his industry leading expertise, will allow us to advance our Capture process more effectively."

Mr. Campbell brings over 40 years of mineral analysis experience including regional leadership roles at SGS and Mineral Labs, Inc. At SGS, he served as Vice President of Appalachia Operations as well as international sales in Australia and India. At Mineral Labs, Rodney oversaw laboratory quality, sales and marketing and provided research and development for sampling rare earth elements and other minerals. Mr. Campbell has known and worked with American Resources Corporation for several years in his prior roles, and recently started his own consulting firm, Advanced Minerals, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3
American Resources Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and Analysis Rodney Campbell brings industry leading expertise to assist with the Company's Capture process and technologies in analyzing controlled feedstocks of rare earth elements (REEs)FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / American Resources …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Cloud DX and Prizm Media to Provide Patients with Direct Access to Remote Patient Monitoring
Dream Homes (OTCPK:DREM) Provides Overview and Corporate Update in Response to Increased Trading ...
Beretta Ventures Announces Changes in Accordance with New CPC Policy Which Became Effective on ...
Calian Awarded Military Training Contract with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of ...
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update
Metrospaces Initiates Construction of Phase III of Infinity View Villas and Sets Fractional ...
Nuinsco Announces the Ninth Consecutive Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21American Resources Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21American Resources Corporation Selected as a Member in U.S. Department of Energy Contract to Assess Critical and Rare Earth Elements in Coal Resource Feedstocks
Accesswire | Analysen