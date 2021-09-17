Medspresso Announces Additional Speciality Coffees To The Range

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the …

M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage is thrilled to launch the Medspresso CBD Infused Organic Whole Bean and Ground Coffee Range . The range will consist of two Speciality Coffees: the Mbeya Tanzanian Peaberry single-origin and the Estate Ethiopian & Kenyan Blend. Speciality coffee is defined as any coffee that scores above 80 points on a 100 point scale. Typically, speciality coffee is grown at high altitudes, with much care and attention from the farmer.

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the following corporate update:

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers, both globally and locally, are looking for ways to improve their at-home coffee experience, as well as continuing to enjoy their favourite coffee drinks, without having to leave their homes.

The global coffee market was valued at approximately $465 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2%, to reach a value of approximately $668 billion by 2026.

"We are thrilled to add the Speciality Whole Bean and Ground range to our coffee selection. The demand for our existing coffee products has been phenomenal, and consumer feedback has been nothing short of exceptional. This stunning response expedited our decision to launch the new Speciality Whole Bean and Ground range sooner than anticipated. We chose the Mbeya Tanzanian Peaberry bean for its wide flavour profile, light acidity and strong notes of chocolate and blackcurrant. The Estate Ethiopian & Kenyan blend is a superb balance of spicy and sweet flavours, with a smooth mouthfeel, elevating this blend to something truly extraordinary" said Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage.

The coffees are skillfully roasted by Gerald Charles of Rock & Roller Coffee Culture. "Doctor G" as he is affectionately known in the coffee community is recognised by SCASA (Specialty Coffee Association of Southern Africa) as one of the leading coffee technicians in South Africa, and has had numerous championship-winning baristas pass through his stable.

"The infusion process is fascinating to say the least. Weighty floral aromas take over the entire roasting space. As the coffee cools down during the roasting process, we hold the temperature at 65 degrees Celsius and infuse the CBD, thereby ensuring a consistent, even infusion. The taste experience is overwhelmingly calming and invigorating at the same time " said Charles.