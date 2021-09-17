checkAd

Positive Results Presented at ESMO 2021 From Randomized, Controlled, Phase 2 Trial of Relacorilant in Patients with Recurrent Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

  • Data from Corcept’s 178-patient, randomized, controlled, Phase 2 trial featured in a proffered paper oral presentation at ESMO 2021
  • Results show statistically significant and clinically relevant benefit experienced by women with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who were treated with nab-paclitaxel plus Corcept’s proprietary selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced that results from its 178-patient, randomized, controlled, Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer were featured in a proffered paper oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

“Women with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have few therapeutic options,” said William Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer. “The results presented at ESMO today clearly demonstrate the benefit experienced by the women who received relacorilant – delayed disease progression without increased side effect burden. We and our investigators are excited to begin a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of next year to confirm these results.”

Women who entered the trial were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either (i) nab-paclitaxel plus 150 mg of relacorilant given the day before, the day of, and the day after each weekly nab-paclitaxel infusion (“Intermittent” arm) (ii) nab-paclitaxel plus 100 mg relacorilant given daily (“Continuous” arm), or (iii) nab-paclitaxel alone (“Comparator” arm). While women in both relacorilant treatment arms experienced an improvement in progression free survival relative to the Comparator arm, the improvement in the Intermittent arm was statistically significant. Safety and tolerability of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel was comparable to nab-paclitaxel monotherapy.

Intermittent Arm versus Comparator Arm:

Women who received the higher dose of relacorilant intermittently exhibited a statistically significant improvement in median progression free survival (PFS) compared to those who received nab-paclitaxel alone (median PFS: 5.6 months versus 3.8 months, hazard ratio: 0.66; p-value: <0.05). The women in the Intermittent arm also experienced a statistically significant improvement in the duration of response (DoR) relative to those in the Comparator arm (median DoR: 5.6 months versus 3.7 months, hazard ratio: 0.36; p-value: 0.006). While the overall survival (OS) data was only 63% mature at the time of the database cut-off (March 2021), the women in the Intermittent arm exhibited a median OS of 12.9 months versus 10.4 months in the Comparator arm (see Table 1). 

