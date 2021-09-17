checkAd

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are now available for pre-order on the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS

Experience the best-ever iPhone 13 lineup on the network that gives back

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, on the fastest network in Canada. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone13.

“TELUS is excited to deliver the new 5G-ready iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini featuring an advanced 5G experience, to Canadians on the network that gives back,” said Jim Senko, Executive Vice-President of Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “We’re proud to offer a range of affordable options for iPhone 13 customers to enjoy the best experience on our blazing-fast 5G network, including our Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment programs, while continuing to deliver an award-winning network for coverage, speed, and reliability.”

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance. Available in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward, offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

