CPTAQ Renders Final Decision

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company” or “Canada Carbon” or “CCB”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1), is pleased to announce that it has received the final decision from La Commission de Protection du territoire Agricole du Quebec  (“CPTAQ”). On July 21, 2021, the CPTAQ rendered a Notice of Change in Orientation in which it indicated it was prepared to authorize, for a period of two years, the exploratory work required for Canada Carbon to provide additional information for its application file. CPTAQ provided 30 days for comments on its Change of Orientation. Comments were filed with the Commission however they did not affect the ultimate decision as the CPTAQ confirmed on September 16, 2021 that Canada Carbon has been granted two years to conduct exploration work with the purpose of completing its application to the CPTAQ.

As stated in the press release of August 30, 2021, the Company is prioritizing the advancement of the Miller Project and the planning for the upcoming work program and the securing of drillers is already underway.

For further information:

Olga Nikitovic
CEO
Canada Carbon Inc.
info@canadacarbon.com 

Valerie Pomerleau
Director Public Affairs and Communications
Canada Carbon Inc.
valerie@ryanap.com
(819) 856-5678

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions.  Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).





