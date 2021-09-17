CPTAQ Renders Final Decision

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company” or “Canada Carbon” or “CCB”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1), is pleased to announce that it has received the final decision from La Commission de Protection du territoire Agricole du Quebec (“CPTAQ”). On July 21, 2021, the CPTAQ rendered a Notice of Change in Orientation in which it indicated it was prepared to authorize, for a period of two years, the exploratory work required for Canada Carbon to provide additional information for its application file. CPTAQ provided 30 days for comments on its Change of Orientation. Comments were filed with the Commission however they did not affect the ultimate decision as the CPTAQ confirmed on September 16, 2021 that Canada Carbon has been granted two years to conduct exploration work with the purpose of completing its application to the CPTAQ.



As stated in the press release of August 30, 2021, the Company is prioritizing the advancement of the Miller Project and the planning for the upcoming work program and the securing of drillers is already underway.