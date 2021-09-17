checkAd

DGAP-News Israeli SleepX to be merged into AppYea Inc. (APYP)

DGAP-News: Appyea
Israeli SleepX to be merged into AppYea Inc. (APYP)

17.09.2021 / 14:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AppYea continues the process of merging SleepX into the company. The merger is expected to be completed by 12/01/2021 in accordance with the model published on 08/02/2021 (Link)

In parallel, SleepX continues developing and improving its algorithms and planning to start production during 2022.

The SleepX product is being designed to provide a unique answer to approximately 90 million Americans who suffer from the problem of snoring.

DreamIT

The night wrist band will include several sensors and a vibration motor which will operates with an intensity adapted to the user's reactions in real time in order to accustom the user to sleep in the correct position using biofeedback, thereby reducing or eliminating snoring.

SleepX solution is being developed in collaboration with the Biomedical department of Ben Gurion University in Beer Sheva, and is patent - protected in the US, EU and Israel.

https://www.sleepxclear.com/ipportfolio

In addition to reducing snoring and improving sleep quality, users will be able to access important statistics relating to their sleep patterns via an app (Apple and Android) to track over time and detect anomalies.

Product Clip

The sleep apnea market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing awareness regarding the detrimental effects of snoring, availability, and benefits of anti-snoring treatments, growing geriatric and obese population, presence of a large number of cigarette smokers and alcoholics, and a large pool of an untapped snoring population. However, poor efficacy of current anti-snoring treatments available in the market, high cost of some of the anti-snoring treatments, and lack of reimbursement are major factors restraining the growth of this market.

