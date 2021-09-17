checkAd

Thunderbird Entertainment Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference September 22-23

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or “Company”), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that Thunderbird’s President and CEO, Jennifer Twiner McCarron will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on September 22-23, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 23rd. Interested investors that wish to listen to the presentation can register for the presentation here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oYsvSeLzSCCkI025Jc0z9Q. Thunderbird will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 and 23, 2021.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management

