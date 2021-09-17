Evercel Provides 2021 Business Update

It has been an active period at Evercel and we are very excited about our holdings, positioning and path forward. We are writing to provide some business highlights ahead of the Company’s Annual Meeting, which will be held on October 7, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

Put plainly, we have assembled a great asset base, which we believe is valuable now and will be more so in the future. Since 2012, we have grown $18 million of cash into approximately $80 million worth of assets, after fees. Importantly, we believe there is significant incremental, embedded value in these assets that is yet to be recognized by the market, as demonstrated by the mismatch between the value of Evercel’s assets and Evercel’s current market capitalization. We are disappointed that to date the Company’s stock price has not appreciated consistent with the increase in value of Evercel’s underlying investments. The Board will be taking important steps to increase communication with shareholders, as described below. Additionally, we are confident that our application to be listed on the OTCQX market and our recent additions to the Board will help us better harness that value.

Highlights from this year include: