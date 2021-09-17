checkAd

Netcoins.ca Celebrates Crypto Milestone with El Salvador's Use of Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Autor: Accesswire
17.09.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Less than two weeks ago, El Salvador made major headlines in the world of cryptocurrency. With no official currency of its own (instead, the US dollar has been in use since 2001), the small Central …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Less than two weeks ago, El Salvador made major headlines in the world of cryptocurrency. With no official currency of its own (instead, the US dollar has been in use since 2001), the small Central American country made history on September 7th by becoming the first nation to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

This means that Salvadoran businesses and other establishments now accept bitcoin as an official form of payment. This divisive move was spearheaded by the country's president Nayib Bukele as a means of modernizing the economy and in hopes of alleviating issues with economic accessibility, among other reasons. Read more about El Salvador's bitcoin backstory on the Netcoins blog.

As was expected, the first few days for El Salvador were not without their hiccups and technical issues, particularly with Chivo, the government's official crypto wallet. But one thing is for sure, this bold "experiment" with bitcoin is a step closer to widespread adoption of the world's first and most well-known cryptocurrency. In fact, other countries like Paraguay and Panama, who have been working the use of bitcoin into their legislation, are keeping a close eye on the events as they continue to unfold in El Salvador.

Netcoins is just one of many dedicated members of the global crypto community that celebrates this milestone. Like many others, Netcoins and its growing user base believe in cryptocurrency's potential to reshape the world economy in the most promising ways, by changing the way we transact and utilize modern technology. El Salvador's future success-or failure-in adopting bitcoin will ultimately bring forth many more opportunities and challenges for all things crypto.

Even more Canadians can join in on this ongoing financial revolution by buying Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), and others at Netcoins, Canada's easiest and most trusted platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

ABOUT NETCOINS.CA

Founded in 2014, Netcoins started out by providing a Virtual Bitcoin ATM solution to over 170,000+ stores across 3 continents, and also operated a private brokerage service for institutional and larger scale crypto investors. As the crypto industry evolved, we've since pivoted to a cryptocurrency trading platform, which users can access online 24/7 through a web or mobile browser at Netcoins.app. Our leadership team has been strengthened by diverse experience - including that of our president, Mitchell Demeter, who founded the world's first Bitcoin ATM.

Now, we've also made significant investments in technology, offering a simple and streamlined onboarding process, tight security and 24/7 instant trades. We understand that what you do with your money matters. We also know that cryptocurrency can seem like a complicated process. That's where we come in. We build trust by taking the guesswork out of crypto and by delivering results.

We're excited to be part of your crypto journey. From education, to innovation, to our zealous customer service, we are here to be your trusted resource for all things crypto. We can't wait to bring you onboard!

Media Inquiries:
media@netcoins.ca

SOURCE: Netcoins.ca



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664299/Netcoinsca-Celebrates-Crypto-Milesto ...

BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Netcoins.ca Celebrates Crypto Milestone with El Salvador's Use of Bitcoin as Legal Tender VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Less than two weeks ago, El Salvador made major headlines in the world of cryptocurrency. With no official currency of its own (instead, the US dollar has been in use since 2001), the small Central …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Cloud DX and Prizm Media to Provide Patients with Direct Access to Remote Patient Monitoring
Dream Homes (OTCPK:DREM) Provides Overview and Corporate Update in Response to Increased Trading ...
Beretta Ventures Announces Changes in Accordance with New CPC Policy Which Became Effective on ...
Calian Awarded Military Training Contract with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of ...
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Nuinsco Announces the Ninth Consecutive Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical ...
Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update
Metrospaces Initiates Construction of Phase III of Infinity View Villas and Sets Fractional ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:23 UhrSmart Crypto Indexzertifikat: Thomas Rappold: “Anleger sollten nicht nur auf eine Kryptowährung spekulieren”
KryptoJournal | Kommentare
13:00 UhrBitfarms Ltd. Engages LHA for Investor Relations and Advisory Services
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
02:56 UhrTrava.Finance stärkt Consumer Lending Pools mit erhöhter Unterstützung für sieben neue Assets
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21Marktgeflüster: Lieferketten: Gewinner und Verlierer!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
16.09.21Bit2Me schließt erneut die zweite Phase seines ICO in nur wenigen Sekunden ab: 7.5 Millionen Euro aufgebracht, womit sich die Gesamtsumme auf 15 Millionen erhöht
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21Epazz CryObo Technologies Facilitate GreenHeart CBD Products as a Real-World Value Proposition to Back Cryptocurrency Tokens
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Trava.Finance Bolsters Consumer Lending Pools with Increased Support for Seven New Assets
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
15.09.21Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Accesswire | Analysen
15.09.21WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe Bryant
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen