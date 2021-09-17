Kisses From Italy Strengthens Its Product Sourcing and International Distribution Network by Entering into Representation Agreement with Italy Based, MediaCom SAS

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a representation agreement with Italy based MediaCom SAS. MediaCom SAS now becomes Kisses From Italy's representative for direct product and raw material sourcing, across the European territory, for products destined for the U.S and Canada.

Located in Naples, Italy, the MediaCom SAS head office is strategically located in proximity to the Port of Naples. Having one of the most important ports in Europe, Naples is also the third-largest urban economy in Italy, after Rome and Milan. MediaCom SAS brings over 25 years of product and raw material sourcing experience, throughout Italy, with products such as coffee, wine, olive oil, pasta, sauces, marinated vegetables, etc. MediaCom SAS has a vast network of suppliers and contacts across the country. "The current global environment has shown us, that moving forward into the future with the right mix of global and regional suppliers is critical. This is especially important considering current global supply chain issues and given our ambitious growth plan for our franchise distribution supply line network and consumer packaged goods bearing the Kisses From Italy brand for retail stores across the United States and Canada", commented Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy.

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy stated, "There are definitely strong synergies between the two organizations. This agreement brings our company the same opportunity as having a constant presence, directly in Naples. Working with MediaCom SAS as our representative in Europe, now gives us an advantage and the flexibility of continuously working to discover the best-priced products and raw materials and is the next natural step to add value to our physical supply chain." Di Turi added, "the last year and a half has created some challenges but has shown us the necessity to patiently put in place our fundamental growth strategy. We are also excited and proud of the team currently working on the opening of our first Canadian franchise in Montreal, Canada. We have had some delays due to COVID, but from a conservative standpoint the new location should begin its operations within 4 to 6 weeks from now."