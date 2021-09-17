Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and remediation technologies, provides the following corporate update. As previously announced, the Canadian cease trade order has been revoked by the Ontario Securities Commission, but Petroteq remains subject to a TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") trading suspension. The Company and its management are working on the Exchange reinstatement application and will update the market as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the exact timing of this process is not known but the Company is working as expeditiously as possible to conclude the process. Petroteq is current in its filings under section 13(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934; its annual report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 is not due until November 29, 2021.