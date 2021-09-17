Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and …
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and …
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and remediation technologies, provides the following corporate update.
As previously announced, the Canadian cease trade order has been revoked by the Ontario Securities Commission, but Petroteq remains subject to a TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") trading suspension. The Company and its management are working on the Exchange reinstatement application and will update the market as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the exact timing of this process is not known but the Company is working as expeditiously as possible to conclude the process. Petroteq is current in its filings under section 13(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934; its annual report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 is not due until November 29, 2021.
Dr. R.G. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are diligently working on the reinstatement application process and I will do my utmost to ensure that all procedures are followed properly and in a timely manner".
About Petroteq Energy Inc.
Petroteq (https://www.petroteq.com/) is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.
Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.
|Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare