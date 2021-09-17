checkAd

Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
17.09.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and remediation technologies, provides the following corporate update.

As previously announced, the Canadian cease trade order has been revoked by the Ontario Securities Commission, but Petroteq remains subject to a TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") trading suspension. The Company and its management are working on the Exchange reinstatement application and will update the market as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the exact timing of this process is not known but the Company is working as expeditiously as possible to conclude the process. Petroteq is current in its filings under section 13(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934; its annual report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 is not due until November 29, 2021.

Dr. R.G. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are diligently working on the reinstatement application process and I will do my utmost to ensure that all procedures are followed properly and in a timely manner".

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq (https://www.petroteq.com/) is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.

Seite 1 von 3
Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Cloud DX and Prizm Media to Provide Patients with Direct Access to Remote Patient Monitoring
Dream Homes (OTCPK:DREM) Provides Overview and Corporate Update in Response to Increased Trading ...
Beretta Ventures Announces Changes in Accordance with New CPC Policy Which Became Effective on ...
Calian Awarded Military Training Contract with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of ...
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Nuinsco Announces the Ninth Consecutive Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical ...
Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update
Crucial Innovations Corp To Acquire Eco Equity, a Medical Cannabis Operator in Zimbabwe Through ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen
20.08.21Management Update on Filing of Financials
Accesswire | Analysen