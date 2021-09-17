Tyrone Champ Joins the Board of Directors of Redwood Capital Bancorp and Redwood Capital Bank

John Dalby, President and CEO, remarked, “I am very excited to work with Mr. Champ. He brings a significant depth of professional experience, understanding of the local economic conditions and a love for the place we call home. He has demonstrated his commitment to Humboldt County through his community volunteer work. Tyrone brings youth, vitality, commitment and experience to the Board of Directors.”

REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP (OTCQB:RWCB), the only locally owned and operated community bank holding company in Humboldt County, announced the appointment of Tyrone Champ to the Board of Directors of Redwood Capital Bancorp and Redwood Capital Bank, respectively.

Originally from Sacramento, California, Mr. Champ graduated from Sonoma State University in 2006, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting. Following graduation, he worked several years in public accounting in the Sacramento region. Mr. Champ moved to Humboldt County in November 2010. He went on to obtain his license as a Certified Public Accountant in 2012 while working with a prominent local accounting firm. In August of 2019, Mr. Champ opened his own firm, Champ CPA Group in Eureka, California.

Mr. Champ also enjoys serving and interacting with the local community. He has been a member of the Southwest Eureka Rotary Club since November, 2014, where he has served on the Board of Directors for several years in various positions and continues to work closely with the Youth Services. Mr. Champ and his significant other Esther, live in McKinleyville and have five children between them.

Mr. Champ stated, “My connection with Redwood Capital Bank began over 15 years ago while employed as one of the financial statement auditors of the bank, prior to moving to Humboldt County. After moving to Humboldt County in 2010, my relationship with the bank continued in various professional and service levels in the community. Now, I am very honored and humbled to be selected to serve on the Board of Directors for what I believe to be the flagship bank and financial institution in Humboldt County.”

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com, contact John E. Dalby, President & CEO, at (707) 444-9833, or stop by our headquarters and main office at 402 “G” Street, Eureka, California 95501. Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCQB:RWCB) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ﬂuctuations in interest rates, inﬂation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reﬂect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances.

