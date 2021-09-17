Astrea Acquisition Corp. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With HotelPlanner.com and Reservations.com

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting in lieu of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with HotelPlanner, a hotel and event booking technology platform, and Reservations.com, a premier online travel agency. The preliminary proxy statement provides important information about the parties and the proposed business combination but remains subject to change.

The units, common stock and warrants of Astrea are currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbols “ASAXU,” “ASAX” and “ASAXW,” respectively. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is to be named “HotelPlanner Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to be traded under the ticker symbols “HOTP” and “HOTPW,” respectively. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Astrea, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.