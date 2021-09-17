Astrea Acquisition Corp. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With HotelPlanner.com and Reservations.com
Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting in lieu of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with HotelPlanner, a hotel and event booking technology platform, and Reservations.com, a premier online travel agency. The preliminary proxy statement provides important information about the parties and the proposed business combination but remains subject to change.
The units, common stock and warrants of Astrea are currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbols “ASAXU,” “ASAX” and “ASAXW,” respectively. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is to be named “HotelPlanner Inc.” and its common stock and warrants are expected to be traded under the ticker symbols “HOTP” and “HOTPW,” respectively. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Astrea, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
The transaction referred to in this press release, as well as detailed financial and business information concerning HotelPlanner and Reservations.com and other information is contained in proxy materials filed, and to be filed, with the SEC by Astrea, and definitive proxy materials will be sent to all Astrea stockholders as of a record date to be determined for the special meeting. Before making any voting decision, Astrea’s stockholders are urged to carefully review the proxy materials and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available.
Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy materials and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed by the SEC by Astrea through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the proxy materials can also be obtained, when available, without charge, from HotelPlanner’s website at http://www.hotelplanner.com/investors and https://www.astreaacquisitioncorp.com/.
