Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s new streaming entertainment service and exclusive distributor of the Serie BKT media rights worldwide, and FOX Networks Group to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. This revolutionary partnership marks Helbiz Media’s arrival in North America and is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in this region.

Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Media will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks. FOX will broadcast three Serie B games per week in HD with English language commentary, and Helbiz Live will feature commentary in Italian for all Italians living in America. The partnership is confirmed for the next three seasons including 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.

This agreement also serves as a milestone for Serie B, following the addition of other newly confirmed broadcast markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Romania and Israel. Broadcasting across these regions will provide the Serie BKT with continued growth, ultimately turning the championship into an international soccer attraction.

As the first US shared micro-mobility company to publicly list on Nasdaq, Helbiz continues its expansion into new markets, while accelerating the development of adjacent service categories, such as live streaming services, designed to offer different degrees of subscriptions, allowing users to select their preferred level of content. This agreement between Helbiz Media and FOX advances the Company’s international development strategy, presenting an opportunity for immediate growth within the American market.

"This season has marked an enormous international growth of Serie B following the recent broadcast agreements announced in several countries on three continents,” said Mauro Balata, President of Lega Serie B. “Fox and the North American market was the missing piece. It was an ambitious goal of ours, only a dream until a few months ago and we are honored to have achieved it. It gives us great satisfaction to be able to reach our Italian fans who are in the United States. We thank the many credible investors who operate in this market that are betting on our championship.”