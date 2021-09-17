checkAd

Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s new streaming entertainment service and exclusive distributor of the Serie BKT media rights worldwide, and FOX Networks Group to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean. This revolutionary partnership marks Helbiz Media’s arrival in North America and is the first time the entire Serie B championship will be available to view in this region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005270/en/

Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Media will provide FOX with exclusive audiovisual rights to broadcast the top Serie B matches and game highlights live on the FOX Sports family of networks. FOX will broadcast three Serie B games per week in HD with English language commentary, and Helbiz Live will feature commentary in Italian for all Italians living in America. The partnership is confirmed for the next three seasons including 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.

This agreement also serves as a milestone for Serie B, following the addition of other newly confirmed broadcast markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Romania and Israel. Broadcasting across these regions will provide the Serie BKT with continued growth, ultimately turning the championship into an international soccer attraction.

As the first US shared micro-mobility company to publicly list on Nasdaq, Helbiz continues its expansion into new markets, while accelerating the development of adjacent service categories, such as live streaming services, designed to offer different degrees of subscriptions, allowing users to select their preferred level of content. This agreement between Helbiz Media and FOX advances the Company’s international development strategy, presenting an opportunity for immediate growth within the American market.

"This season has marked an enormous international growth of Serie B following the recent broadcast agreements announced in several countries on three continents,” said Mauro Balata, President of Lega Serie B. “Fox and the North American market was the missing piece. It was an ambitious goal of ours, only a dream until a few months ago and we are honored to have achieved it. It gives us great satisfaction to be able to reach our Italian fans who are in the United States. We thank the many credible investors who operate in this market that are betting on our championship.”

Seite 1 von 3
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s new streaming entertainment service and exclusive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Helbiz Announces Sponsorship of First Switzerland Electric Boat Ceremony
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches Fleet of E-Scooters in Durham, North Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the 6th Annual Colliers Securities Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Helbiz Partners With VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten