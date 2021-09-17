Digital Motorsports Launches New Technology and Digital Motorsports World Cup at the ADAC Expo in Germany

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “ Company ” or “ ESE ”) is pleased to announce its attendance at the ADAC SimRacing Expo, which takes place at the Nürburgring race track in Germany from September 17 th to 19 th , on more than 8,000 m² of exhibition space, with Porsche, BMW and 26 international companies in attendance. This is one of the key sim racing event and attracts over 23,500 visitors, including motorsport fans, pro gamers and racers with approximately 800,000 live stream viewers. Expo visitors will also find the latest hardware for high-end simulators, as well as affordable setups at the Digital Motorsports trade stand. The Expo is rounded off by the 1000-kilometer race taking place at the same time. Top-class racing cars from all decades of the glorious years of the historic 1000-kilometer races will be there: Ferraris GT 250, Jaguar, Porsche RSR, Mercedes, DeTomaso, BMW or Ford GT40.

Niall Maher, CEO at Digital Motorsports, stated: “I am very excited to be attending the ADAC SimRacing Expo. Having the biggest stand right in the heart of the Expo is a statement that we are a leader globally for esports racing. I will also be announcing exciting new partnerships and unveiling state of the art AR/VR motion simulators and technology. Our VIP party is already oversubscribed with key decision makers, influencers and industry experts, who will have an opportunity to take part in a live hot lap challenge. We will also be announcing our plans for the inaugural Digital Motorsports World Cup which will take place this year. This is a very exciting time for Digital Motorsports and brings our group one step closer to becoming one of the largest gaming and esports infrastructure companies in the world.’”

About ADAC

ADAC (an acronym for Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club; General German Automobile Club) is Europe's largest motoring association. The object of ADAC is “the representation, promotion and advocacy of motoring, motorsport and tourism interests.” Its original and most well-known service is roadside assistance. The club also offers other products and services – directly or through subsidiaries, distributes city maps, road maps and road atlases and operates several driver safety centres. ADAC regularly issues press releases and publishes the ADAC Motorwelt club magazine to inform its approx. 21.2m members. ADAC is affiliated with the following organisations: