checkAd

Digital Motorsports Launches New Technology and Digital Motorsports World Cup at the ADAC Expo in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

ESE’s Digital Motorsports Brand is attending the ADAC SimRacing Expo at the Nürburgring Racetrack in Germany that starts on September 17

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce its attendance at the ADAC SimRacing Expo, which takes place at the Nürburgring race track in Germany from September 17th to 19th, on more than 8,000 m² of exhibition space, with Porsche, BMW and 26 international companies in attendance. This is one of the key sim racing event and attracts over 23,500 visitors, including motorsport fans, pro gamers and racers with approximately 800,000 live stream viewers. Expo visitors will also find the latest hardware for high-end simulators, as well as affordable setups at the Digital Motorsports trade stand. The Expo is rounded off by the 1000-kilometer race taking place at the same time. Top-class racing cars from all decades of the glorious years of the historic 1000-kilometer races will be there: Ferraris GT 250, Jaguar, Porsche RSR, Mercedes, DeTomaso, BMW or Ford GT40.

Niall Maher, CEO at Digital Motorsports, stated: “I am very excited to be attending the ADAC SimRacing Expo. Having the biggest stand right in the heart of the Expo is a statement that we are a leader globally for esports racing. I will also be announcing exciting new partnerships and unveiling state of the art AR/VR motion simulators and technology. Our VIP party is already oversubscribed with key decision makers, influencers and industry experts, who will have an opportunity to take part in a live hot lap challenge. We will also be announcing our plans for the inaugural Digital Motorsports World Cup which will take place this year. This is a very exciting time for Digital Motorsports and brings our group one step closer to becoming one of the largest gaming and esports infrastructure companies in the world.’”

About ADAC
ADAC (an acronym for Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club; General German Automobile Club) is Europe's largest motoring association. The object of ADAC is “the representation, promotion and advocacy of motoring, motorsport and tourism interests.” Its original and most well-known service is roadside assistance. The club also offers other products and services – directly or through subsidiaries, distributes city maps, road maps and road atlases and operates several driver safety centres. ADAC regularly issues press releases and publishes the ADAC Motorwelt club magazine to inform its approx. 21.2m members. ADAC is affiliated with the following organisations:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Motorsports Launches New Technology and Digital Motorsports World Cup at the ADAC Expo in Germany ESE’s Digital Motorsports Brand is attending the ADAC SimRacing Expo at the Nürburgring Racetrack in Germany that starts on September 17VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...