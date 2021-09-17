checkAd

Supermicro Opens New Command Center with Autoconfigurator to Support Any Cloud, and PnP Enterprise Applications

Supermicro Expands Campuses to Over 5M Sq. Ft. to Support Total IT Solutions for Thousands of Cloud Deployments that Deliver Energy Cost Savings and Carbon Footprint Reduction

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is adding a new facility to its multi-location U.S. headquarters campus in San Jose, California. Customers can collaborate with Supermicro engineers in this consolidated campus, accessing an onsite data center to develop, test, and create the right balance of on-prem, colocation, and public cloud workload scenarios optimized for tomorrow's corporate challenges. The new construction is over 200,000 sq. ft. in size and the latest addition to Supermicro's Green Computing Park. It will include a Command Center to support new and innovative solutions that address the varied needs of customers worldwide. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), 5G Edge and On-Prem Cloud software and hardware can quickly be incorporated and tested for the most demanding workloads. Supermicro's Silicon Valley headquarters comprises more than 12 buildings – over 1.5M sq. ft. – supporting engineering, manufacturing, and customer service.

Silicon Valley Headquarters and Campuses

"We are excited to add B23 with its Command Center and Autoconfigurator in the heart of Silicon Valley to support our cloud and enterprise partners," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO. "Founded 28 years ago in the US, Supermicro is one of the world's top-tier server and storage companies. We deliver exactly the best products and services to our customers and continue to expand our solution offerings to meet the infrastructure requirements for a wide range of customers. The new site will focus total IT solutions including software, advanced liquid cooling, rack-level plug and play (PnP) systems leveraging our market-proven server and storage solutions."

In addition, the new facility will generate its clean fuel-cell-based electricity with two MW supplied entirely from natural gas using Bloom Energy servers, adding to Supermicro's existing use of Bloom Energy servers. The site is designated as a resource-efficient LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) facility that uses less water and energy.

