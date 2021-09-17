checkAd

Life Storage, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today that Joseph Saffire, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Gregoire, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the 2021 Global Real Estate Conference hosted by Bank of America Securities.

The Company’s presentation will be webcast live on September 21, 2021 at approximately 9:45 am Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the discussion using the link on the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website or at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id0X6bAZ. .... The replay will be available through December 22, 2021.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,000 storage facilities in 34 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its almost 575,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com.



