checkAd

Logility Congratulates Mandy McCain of Berry Global, Katherine Storer of Berlin Packaging and Stephanie Francis of ChemPoint as Winners of the Women in Supply Chain Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, congratulates Mandy McCain, vice president of healthcare, North America, Berry Global; Katherine Storer, senior director, supply chain, Berlin Packaging; and Stephanie Francis, supply chain manager, SIOP, ChemPoint, on their recognition as Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“These women are amazing in so many ways,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. "They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means they’re just getting started.”

McCain has shown impressive leadership as she has lead supply chain and customer experience at Berry Global, and now has moved into a business lead role as vice president, healthcare, North America, for the Consumer Packaging International Division. Not only has she helped improve Berry’s supply chain during one of the most challenging years – she’s also served as a role model for the supply chain industry, plastics manufacturing industry and women in general.

Storer is responsible for Berlin Packaging’s North American-based Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Strategic Sourcing functions. Over the past year, she has been leading Berlin Packaging’s efforts to “Up Their Planning Game,” a strategy aimed at increasing the sophistication of how they service their customers, earning Berlin Packaging and Logility recognition as a 2021 Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. In addition to her day job, Storer also volunteers with Global Leadership Partners, where she leads webinars and mentor sessions across multiple countries to develop and equip the world’s future leaders.

Seite 1 von 3
American Software (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logility Congratulates Mandy McCain of Berry Global, Katherine Storer of Berlin Packaging and Stephanie Francis of ChemPoint as Winners of the Women in Supply Chain Award Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, congratulates Mandy McCain, vice president of healthcare, North America, Berry Global; Katherine Storer, senior director, supply chain, Berlin …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Logility Scores Highest for Digital Planning Use Case
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Logility Partners with PwC to Bring Latest Innovation in Supply Chain Technology and Services to Brazilian Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21American Software to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Logility Recognized as a Highly Valued Supplier
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21American Software Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Logility Partners with Körber and Expands Capabilities for Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten