Logility Congratulates Mandy McCain of Berry Global, Katherine Storer of Berlin Packaging and Stephanie Francis of ChemPoint as Winners of the Women in Supply Chain Award

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, congratulates Mandy McCain, vice president of healthcare, North America, Berry Global; Katherine Storer, senior director, supply chain, Berlin Packaging; and Stephanie Francis, supply chain manager, SIOP, ChemPoint, on their recognition as Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain.

“These women are amazing in so many ways,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. "They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means they’re just getting started.”

McCain has shown impressive leadership as she has lead supply chain and customer experience at Berry Global, and now has moved into a business lead role as vice president, healthcare, North America, for the Consumer Packaging International Division. Not only has she helped improve Berry’s supply chain during one of the most challenging years – she’s also served as a role model for the supply chain industry, plastics manufacturing industry and women in general.

Storer is responsible for Berlin Packaging’s North American-based Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Strategic Sourcing functions. Over the past year, she has been leading Berlin Packaging’s efforts to “Up Their Planning Game,” a strategy aimed at increasing the sophistication of how they service their customers, earning Berlin Packaging and Logility recognition as a 2021 Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. In addition to her day job, Storer also volunteers with Global Leadership Partners, where she leads webinars and mentor sessions across multiple countries to develop and equip the world’s future leaders.