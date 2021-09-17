checkAd

Global Biochar Market to be Worth around USD 3,673.68 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.61% - Zion Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 15:30  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Biochar Market by Feedstock Type (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Others), by Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, and Others), and by Application (Electricity Generation, Agriculture, and Forestry): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2026". According to the report, global Biochar market accounted for USD 1,503.75 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,673.68 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.61%.

Zion Market Research Logo

Biochar is commonly produced in the presence of oxygen when biomass, such as wood leaves or manure, is heated or burned. Typically, they are created by a process called pyrolysis and are commonly used to improve soil quality and mitigate climate change. Biochar is able to transform carbon into a stable form and is cleaner than other charcoal forms. They are used in applications such as agriculture, gardening, and electricity generation among others. Cheaper cost of raw material, environmental awareness and government laws for waste management are predicted to create huge platform for market expansion.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/biochar-market

Global Biochar Market: Growth Factors

Biochar, carbonized biomass similar to charcoal, has been used in the urgent medical care of animals for several years. Biochar has been increasingly used by livestock farmers since 2010 as a daily feed supplement to enhance animal health, increase the quality of nutrient intake and thus productivity. As biochar gets enriched during the digestion process with nitrogen-rich organic compounds, the excreted biochar-manure becomes a more useful organic fertilizer during storage and soil application, causing lower nutrient losses and greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, the demand for biochar in livestock feed has accelerated the growth of biochar market globally. Moreover, the increasing demand of biochar in greenhouse gas remediation and energy production has also spiked the overall growth of the market. Additionally, rising environmental concern and awareness about the biochar among population is another factor boosting the demand for global biochar market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Biochar Market to be Worth around USD 3,673.68 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.61% - Zion Market Research NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Biochar Market by Feedstock Type (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Others), by Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, and Others), and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Körber recognized by Gartner in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report
Brightpearl Acquires Inventory Planner, Giving Savvy Merchants Better Ways To Accurately Predict ...
MAX Burgers Serves Up mParticle as its Customer Data Platform
Vicore starts dosing of first COVID-19 patients in the global phase 3 trial ATTRACT-3
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...