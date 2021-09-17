checkAd

E2open Named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of mission-critical, cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated quantitative and qualitative characteristics of vendors in the multi-enterprise network marketplace to assess current and anticipated performance. The research considered both current capabilities and future strategies. E2open was named a leader in terms of both current capabilities and future strategies.

Download your complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment, by Simon Ellis, September 2021, IDC Doc#US48202217.

The IDC MarketScape report highlights multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks as critical for current and future supply chain performance. Multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are defined as platforms that facilitate the exchange of information among disparate parties pertaining to supply chain. These networks are instrumental to connect and create shared value between internal and external parties across multiple tiers and ecosystems to collaboratively resolve issues, address disruptions, mitigate risk, and identify new growth opportunities. The IDC MarketScape assessment is designed as a starting point to provide manufacturers, distributors, and retailers with a shortlist of qualified vendors.

“In today's fast-paced, highly analytical supply chain, the use of networks to facilitate commerce and collaboration can mean the difference between meeting supply chain performance goals and not meeting goals,” said Simon Ellis, program vice president at IDC. “The challenge of an outsourced supply chain is that the ability to communicate in real-time and have acceptable levels of visibility both upstream and downstream has become increasingly problematic. IDC has observed for some years now the potentially transformative role of cloud-based networks on the ways in which supply chains will operate in the future.”

“We are honored by the IDC MarketScape’s recognition of E2open as a Leader in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “E2open’s goal is to connect the world’s industrial capacity and provide a more efficient and sustainable way to manage today’s complex, end-to-end supply chains. Our network platform is unique because it encompasses all functional areas of supply chain management, with the breadth to connect all tiers of partners across all ecosystems for all industries as well as depth to drive holistic decision-making processes across these tiers. Efficient and cost-effective digital transformation depends on connecting business processes between any and all partners – simply connecting one part of the supply chain is no longer sufficient for sustainable competitive differentiation.”

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC or its affiliates. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

