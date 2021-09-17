checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says It Confirmed With OTC That Yield Designation This Morning Was Not Due To A Filing Issue; It Was An Automatic System Issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 15:36  |  83   |   |   

The Designation Will Be Removed On or Before Trading Begins On Next Monday, September 20, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector, today announced that the OTC confirmed to the company that the Yield sign, which was placed on the Company’s OTC site was an error in the system and will diligently take administrative and technical steps to remove the designation.

For more information, go to: https://greensolarutility.com

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.
Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All Inquiries Contact:
+1 (424) 280-4096
president@greenstreamfinance.com
SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.

Website: greensolarutility.com
Phone number: (646) 669-7007





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says It Confirmed With OTC That Yield Designation This Morning Was Not Due To A Filing Issue; It Was An Automatic System Issue The Designation Will Be Removed On or Before Trading Begins On Next Monday, September 20, 2021NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Toll Brothers and SunPower Announce Exclusive Agreement to Provide Solar and Storage to Toll ...
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...