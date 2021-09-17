checkAd

Fortune and Great Place to Work Name KnowBe4 One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women, Ranking #11

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 15:40  |  17   |   |   

KnowBe4 recognized for being an IT security organization with over 40% women

Tampa Bay, FL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women. This is KnowBe4’s fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 11th place. Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of KnowBe4’s employees said KnowBe4 is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

“KnowBe4’s workforce is made up of over 40% women, which is much higher than the average IT security organization,” said Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. “And one out of four women at KnowBe4 is at management level or higher. We pride ourselves on supporting and promoting the women in our workforce, as we believe that diversity makes for a stronger, more productive and more inclusive workplace. We offer some amazing benefits for women, including fully paid parental leave, paid adoption and fertility assistance and more.”

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combatting gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

In 2021, KnowBe4 also ranked as a Best Workplace in Technology, Millennials and Small and Medium Workplaces.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook 

CONTACT: Amanda Tarantino
KnowBe4
7277484221
amandat@knowbe4.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortune and Great Place to Work Name KnowBe4 One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women, Ranking #11 KnowBe4 recognized for being an IT security organization with over 40% womenTampa Bay, FL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Toll Brothers and SunPower Announce Exclusive Agreement to Provide Solar and Storage to Toll ...
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - Meggitt plc
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...