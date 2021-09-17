Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots

With two issued US patents and two patent applications related to BVX-0918A, its own cancer vaccine, BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:BIOV) (OTCQB:BVAXF) recently announced a major milestone in the development of the bioproduction process of BVX-0918A that's slated to begin the next phase of manufacturing process development.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Using the same technology as their Covid-19 shot, scientists behind the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) are getting closer to developing a therapeutic cancer vaccine, based on promising animal studies results. Based on the rapidly accelerating development of Covid-19 tech, expectations are rising in the field of oncology to keep pace, with a COTA survey reporting two-thirds (66%) of cancer patients and their close family members reporting disappointment or frustration with the progress of investigational cancer treatments. Thankfully, AstraZeneca isn't the only group in this fight, with several promising developments coming from other biotech firms, such as BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:BIOV) (OTCQB:BVAXF), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

As per the report, cancer vaccine manufacturing partner BioElpida of Lyon, France has completed the technology and process transfer with BioVaxys and started QbD development phase which includes establishing the control methods and manufacturing process development. As well, as BioElpida is advancing preparations for GMP manufacturing of BVX-0918A, the preparation of the new manufacturing facility is ongoing and on schedule.

"This major step is essentially a 'dry-run' for manufacturing the vaccine and preparation for GMP production,"said BioElpida President Gilles Devilliers. "Although there is significant know-how required to produce a GLP process that has been contributed by both BioVaxys and BioElpida, production of GMP-grade vaccine is about validation, proving sterility, quality control, etc., which must all be extremely well documented for regulatory authorities."

BVX-0918A is headed for a planned Phase I clinical trial in Spain early next year with BioVaxys' EU commercial partner Procare Health Iberia.

Much like AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), BioVaxys Technology also has a Covid-19 shot in development, BVX-0320—but BioVaxys' is based on its haptenized viral protein technology, which differs from the current shots being delivered worldwide, and has already demonstrated it can stimulate robust T-cell response against viral antigens, for potential longer-term viral protection.