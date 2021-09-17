checkAd

6 International Companies Announce a New Network-Centric Organization, the Green Horizon Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 15:59  |  13   |   |   

EINDHOVENNetherlands, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six companies have established an informal business partnership, The Green Horizon Alliance. Together, they aim to address the complexities of the evolving cannabis market in an agile, non-bureaucratic manner with an absence of hierarchies—helping to shape the industry as it drives forward.

Green Horizon Alliance Logo

The legal cannabis market continues growing in North America, Europe and LATAM. For over a century, the cannabis market was marginal; until recently, when governments began recognizing the benefits of cannabis and its related products. Popular categories include seeds, flowers and extracts such as CBD oil for human well-being, medicine, food, feed, and recreation. 

Business analysts predict that cannabis demand will continue to grow over the next decade, making it become a dominant crop. All this, despite regulations historically locking cannabis out of mainstream agricultural developments such as F1 hybrid breeding, virus and bacterial resistance enhancement, overall improvement of soil, and sustainable crop management practices.

The companies in the Green Horizon Alliance share a vast knowledge covering all aspects of cannabis and its markets since they are: 

  • Based in the USA ( California, Oregon, Colorado), Canada, Israel and the Netherlands
  • Oriented at CBD and/or THC crops and other specific varieties
  • Specialized in sexual and asexual propagation techniques such as seeds, tissue culture and cuttings
  • Focused on starting materials for both open field and indoor/greenhouse cultivation
  • Developing new varieties by applying techniques and technologies that have already proven their value in row and vegetable crops
  • Focused on aligning the cannabis industry with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
  • Committed to making the cannabis industry compliant with international rules and regulations

During the last year, the associated companies have, in different combinations, entered into multiple business initiatives regarding sales and license agreements, breeding programs, growth promotion and evaluation.

To find out more about the individual companies and the alliance, visit: https://www.rqspro.com/Green-Horizon-Alliance

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628731/Green_Horizon_Alliance_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

6 International Companies Announce a New Network-Centric Organization, the Green Horizon Alliance EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Six companies have established an informal business partnership, The Green Horizon Alliance. Together, they aim to address the complexities of the evolving cannabis market in an agile, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026 - Zion ...
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Brightpearl Acquires Inventory Planner, Giving Savvy Merchants Better Ways To Accurately Predict ...
Körber recognized by Gartner in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report
MAX Burgers Serves Up mParticle as its Customer Data Platform
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...