checkAd

Gummy Vitamins Market Size to Reach USD 2286.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gummy Vitamins Market is Segmented by Type (Multi Vitamin, Single Vitamin), by Application (Children, Adult). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Vitamins & Supplements Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

In 2020, the global Gummy Vitamin market size was USD 1678 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2286.7 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of gummy vitamins are:

  • Due to factors such as busier schedules, rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of preventive healthcare measures, and keeping better health, millennials choose to consume these Gummy Vitamins Market.
  • The growth in rates of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment concerns in developing and undeveloped countries are also increasing the gummy vitamins market.
  • The convenience factor of Gummy vitamins is further expected to drive the gummy vitamins market. Gummy vitamins are believed to be a great aid for people who find it difficult to swallow pills. When compared to typical vitamin pills, gummy vitamins are far handier. Furthermore, due to their simple swallowability, gummy vitamins have become popular among both children and adults.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-30V378/global-gummy-vitamin 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GUMMY VITAMINS MARKET

High demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products is expected to drive the growth of the gummy vitamins market. Nutritional foods and food products containing necessary health elements are sought by health-conscious consumers. However, millennials in all areas and countries are encountering heavier work schedules and an increase in the older population with pill-consumption issues. As a result of these considerations, there is a significant need for handy vitamin-based products that can be used on the go and are simple to consume, such as chewing rather than swallowing. As chewable candies, gummy vitamins serve to address these issues and provide consumers with on-the-go consumption as well as simplicity of intake.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gummy Vitamins Market Size to Reach USD 2286.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Gummy Vitamins Market is Segmented by Type (Multi Vitamin, Single Vitamin), by Application (Children, Adult). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026 - Zion ...
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Brightpearl Acquires Inventory Planner, Giving Savvy Merchants Better Ways To Accurately Predict ...
Körber recognized by Gartner in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report
MAX Burgers Serves Up mParticle as its Customer Data Platform
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...