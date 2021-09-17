checkAd

CRMD Final Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds CorMedix Inc. Shareholders Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 16:00  |  17   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRMD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/crmd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (2) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (3) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/crmd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CorMedix you have until September 20, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRMD Final Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds CorMedix Inc. Shareholders Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021 Attorney Advertising-Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRMD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020