Redbox Entertainment Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights to Action Thriller Movie Vendetta

Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox, today announced it has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the action-thriller movie Vendetta . Written and directed by Jared Cohn ( The Horde ), Vendetta features an all-star cast that includes Golden Globe-winning actor Bruce Willis ( Die Hard ), Clive Standen ( Taken ), Thomas Jane ( The Last Son ), Theo Rossi ( Army of the Dead) , and Mike Tyson ( The Hangover ). The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have a limited theatrical run and be available day-and-date On Demand.

'Vendetta' is an action-thriller movie from Redbox Entertainment which will make its debut in 2022. Shown here (L-R) is Theo Rossi and Bruce Willis in a scene from the film. (Credit: Redbox Entertainment).

When his daughter is murdered, William Duncan (Standen) takes the law into his own hands, setting out on a quest for retribution. After killing the street thug responsible for her death, he finds himself in the middle of a war with the thug's brother (Rossi), father (Willis), and their gang, who are equally hell-bent on getting even. What ensues is a tense back-and-forth game of vengeance. By the end, William comes to find that the quest for revenge never has a winner.

"We're always on the lookout for films that have engrossing storylines and casts that will bring those stories to life," said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. "Vendetta has all those elements and it will have audiences on the edge of their seats when it premieres next year."

Vendetta is produced by Amar Balaggan (William, Past Never Dies), Benjamin Rappaport (Drone, The Last Word) and Ross Mrazek (The Swearing Jar, The Butterfly Effect 3) of B.A.R. None Productions and Corey Large (Cosmic Sin, It Follows, The November Man, Lone Survivor) of 308 Enterprises in association with Vector Film Services, Media Capital Group, and T.N.G. Capital Corp.

Willis is represented by C.A.A. and Ziffren Brittenham, Standen by Management 360, C.A.A. and Ziffren Brittenham, Tyson by Paradigm Talent Agency, Jane by Paradigm Talent Agency and Ziffren Brittenham, and Rossi by Management 360, Paradigm Talent Agency and Schrech Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment and Brian O’Shea of The Exchange.

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live T.V. and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About The Exchange

Collaborative and transparent, The Exchange is a leading international sales, finance and production company committed to creating strong relationships between filmmakers, film financiers and distributors through the exchange of product, information and commerce. Created by veteran sales executive Brian O'Shea, the company specializes in high quality, commercial films that appeal to North American audiences and the ever-evolving global film market. For more information, please visit: www.theexchange.ws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005079/en/