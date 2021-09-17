checkAd

CORRECTED Oma Savings Bank Plc shall start to acquire the company's own shares

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 17.00 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


CORRECTED Oma Savings Bank Plc shall start to acquire the company’s own shares

CORRECTION: This stock exchange release corrects the information published at 19:45 p.m. on 16 September 2021 regarding the commencement of the acquisition of own shares. The place of acquisition of the shares has been corrected in the content of the release.

Oma Savings Bank Plc has decided to commence a repurchase programme related to the acquisition of the company's own shares on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2021. The maximum number of shares to be acquired in one or more tranches is 198,300, which corresponds to approximately 0.7% of the company's shares and votes. The company's total number of shares is 29,596,700. The company currently holds 11,700 of the company's own shares. The permission of the acquisition of own shares has been obtained by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).

The acquisition of own shares shall start on 17 September 2021 at the earliest, and end on 28 February 2022 at the latest. The shares will be repurchased in one or more tranches at a price formed in public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or at a price otherwise formed in the market. There is a weighty financial reason for the directed acquisition of own shares as they are acquired in relation to the implementation of a share-based incentive scheme for key personnel.

The Annual General Meeting authorised on 30 March 2021, the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of up to 500,000 Oma Savings Bank Plc’s own shares with funds belonging to the company's free equity, representing approximately 1.7% of the company's total shares according to the situation on the date of the meeting, however, that the number of own shares held by the company does not exceed 10% of the company’s total shares of the company at any time. This amount includes the own shares held by the company itself and its subsidiaries within the meaning of Chapter 15, Section 11 (1) of the Finnish Companies Act. The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but not later than 30 June 2022.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further information:
Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.





