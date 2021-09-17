checkAd

Video River Networks announces “CEO Updates” live Shareholder Conference Call with CEO Friday, October 8th, 2021 on Zoom

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 16:00  |  14   |   |   

TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks “the company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Battery holding company, is pleased to announce the beginning of a live Conference Call series with Shareholders “CEO Updates”, with the first live Shareholder Conference Call with Chairman and CEO scheduled for Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 2pm PST on Zoom.

Topics to be reviewed:

  • Updates regarding progress and development of the Electric Vehicles.
  • Information on real-time delivery with action timeline.
  • Invitation highlights for Shareholder unveiling event with Electric Vehicles
  • Overview of Video River Networks subsidiaries, Drone Guarder, Inc (TWTR: @DroneGuarder and GiveMePower (TWTR: @GiveMePower5
  • Live review of questions submitted directly by Shareholders.

If you have any questions, please email AskCEOfrank@gmail.com by Friday, October 8th at noon PST. CEO will answer as many questions as time permits.

"There’s been a whirlwind of events in my office over the last couple of months, and I’m looking forward to sharing updates directly with Shareholders in the live Zoom conference call this October 8th. Feel free to email your questions and I’ll try to answer as many as possible. My passion for innovative technologies of the future has set us on an accelerated growth path, and I look forward to meeting you and hearing your questions in the Shareholder Zoom Conference Call. ” Frank Igwealor.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Video River Networks is in the process of cultivating innovative technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company's Twitter account https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

About Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor

With a passion for building businesses by the community for the community, Chairman and CEO Frank Igwealor is committed to the realization of technological and social inventions that benefit society and empower the less-privileged. With a focus on diversity and social-entrepreneurship, CEO Frank devotes his time to developing businesses that empower the less-privileged to become financially self-sufficient, “realizing the humanity of tomorrow begins with the dreams of today”.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
contact@videorivernetworks.net





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Video River Networks announces “CEO Updates” live Shareholder Conference Call with CEO Friday, October 8th, 2021 on Zoom TORRANCE, CA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Video River Networks “the company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Battery holding company, is pleased to announce the beginning of a live Conference Call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Toll Brothers and SunPower Announce Exclusive Agreement to Provide Solar and Storage to Toll ...
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...