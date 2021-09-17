checkAd

Intelligent Systems to Participate in Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Leland Strange, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt White, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on September 22, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on:
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WvDR7pSATvyElIjPNsaJ9A

About Intelligent Systems Corporation
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to matt@intelsys.com





