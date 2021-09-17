checkAd

Sirios completes Capital Raise of $448,996

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) (the “Corporation”) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000 (the “Unit Offering”). The Unit Offering consisted of the issuance of 3,500,000 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance thereof. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be mainly used by the Corporation to advance its Cheechoo gold project, as well as for general and corporate working capital purposes.

In addition, the Corporation is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement for additional gross proceeds of approximately $98,996 (the “FT Offering” and, collectively with the Unit Offering, the “Offerings”). In connection with this FT Offering, the Corporation issued 824,967 common shares of the Corporation (the “FT Shares”) at a price of $0.12 per FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds of the FT Offering, including the first tranche previously closed on August 31, 2021, are $886,468.

Each FT Share qualifies as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec). The qualifying expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021. The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” related to the Cheechoo, Aquilon and Maskwa gold projects of the Corporation located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the province of Quebec.

Finder’s fees totalling $16,280 were paid to finders in connection with the first and second tranches of the FT Offering. The Common Shares and the Warrants issued pursuant to the Unit Offering and the FT Shares issued pursuant to the second tranche of the FT Offering are subject to a restricted hold period ending on January 18th, 2022. The Offerings remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

