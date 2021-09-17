WSGF Announces Company Name Change Greenlight

checkAd

Dallas, Texas , Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today released a statement from the CEO William “Bill” Justice commenting on the company’s name change to reflect its new business focus, initiated last year, serving the short-term vacation rental industry. 

CEO William “Bill” Justice Statement:

I know some shareholders are frustrated with the company’s slow progress in affecting a name change.  I see the emails.

Admittedly, WSGF is the first public company I have managed.  I do consider myself dedicated and, with a few decades of experience under my belt, I think I have some earned wisdom that provides me with reasonable ability to manage tasks of varying degrees of difficulty.

I don’t know if I missed the degree of difficulty in affecting a name change, or if such tasks are harder today than in the past, or if COVID has impacted processing times.  A name change seems simple, but I can now tell you it is not.  Nevertheless, while my earned wisdom may not have contributed to a speedy name change, my dedication is going to get us there.

I am tempted, as a human, to lay blame for the slow process elsewhere, but I will resist and channel President Harry Truman and stick with “The Buck Stops Here.”

I am pleased to tell you that the name change is greenlighted.  The administrative process of affecting the name is underway.  Look for a name change announcement soon.  

Thank You,
Bill Justice

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. 

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

WSGF plans to launch its Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 in November of this year.

Vaycaychella 2.0 is slated to include functionality for investors to make fractional investments in vacation rental property businesses through the purchase of cryptocurrency. Version 2.0 will also include access for vacation property business operators to online banking services to include a Visa Debit Card.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience, in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software.  Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now and expected before the end of the year in November.

The Vaycaychella software application is based on the Vacaychella alternative financing pilot business model built around beach house properties, primarily in Cuba.  The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella’s pilot alternative financing model globally.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376





